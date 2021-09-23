Kalos Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL)

Kalos Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,516,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GVAL opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

