Kalos Management Inc. Sells 1,399 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kalos Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in The Southern by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 39,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in The Southern by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 571,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,594,000 after purchasing an additional 35,305 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in The Southern by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 499,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Southern by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.62.

SO opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.14 and its 200 day moving average is $63.77. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $1,505,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

