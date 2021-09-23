KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 211,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,035,458 shares.The stock last traded at $16.05 and had previously closed at $15.73.

KAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. Analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 59.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth $471,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

