Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Shares Down 4.6%

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR)’s stock price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.72 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.72 ($0.04). Approximately 64,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 122,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.04).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of £1.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

About Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR)

Karelian Diamond Resources plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioÂ-Kaavi region in Finland; and the SeitaperÃ¤ diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.