Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Down 2.9%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) fell 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.36 and last traded at $29.36. 5,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 22,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KARO. William Blair set a $35.13 target price on shares of Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $667.15 million and a P/E ratio of 30.29.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KARO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

