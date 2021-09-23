Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Down 2.9%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) fell 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.36 and last traded at $29.36. 5,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 22,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on KARO. William Blair set a $35.13 target price on shares of Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $667.15 million and a P/E ratio of 30.29.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KARO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.