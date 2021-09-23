KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KB Home shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far. With resilient U.S. housing market momentum, KB Home’s net orders grew 145% year over year, marking the highest second-quarter level in 14 years. The company is expected to benefit from backlog that grew 98% from a year ago. KB Home has been gaining strength from a Returns-Focused Growth Plan that is designed to drive revenues and homebuilding operating income margin. Also, strong line-up of community openings will help KB Home to generate roughly $6 billion in housing revenues and double-digit operating margin in fiscal 2021. However, earnings estimates have decreased over the past 30 days for fiscal 2021 depicting analysts’ concern over the company’s earnings growth potential. Higher labor and building material costs are growing concerns.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KBH. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.50.

KBH stock opened at $40.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.09. KB Home has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,299 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 961.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,668 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 277.4% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after acquiring an additional 572,426 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at $18,826,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in KB Home by 2,948.6% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 409,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after acquiring an additional 395,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

