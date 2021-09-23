KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Shares of KBH opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

KBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KB Home stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,836 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of KB Home worth $22,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

