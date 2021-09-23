Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €850.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price target on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($1,036.47) target price on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price objective on Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price objective on Kering in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,094.12) target price on Kering in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €812.42 ($955.78).

Shares of Kering stock opened at €642.80 ($756.24) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €716.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €690.45. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

