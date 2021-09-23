KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note issued on Sunday, September 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LECO. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

LECO stock opened at $132.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $143.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 91,317.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 457,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,204,000 after acquiring an additional 456,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,134,000 after acquiring an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after acquiring an additional 250,399 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,218,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,861,000 after acquiring an additional 169,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

