KeyCorp Trims FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Target Price to $325.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $346.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James lowered FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $335.29.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $229.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx has a 1 year low of $228.98 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.93. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.59). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after buying an additional 143,793 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $5,099,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

