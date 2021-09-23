Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF)’s share price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 154,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 477,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35.

About Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF)

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is a vertically integrated medical and consumer packaged goods (CPG) cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and operational activities in Europe and North America. It provides medical cannabis in Colombia and focuses on the cultivation, production, international export, domestic distribution and sale of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) medical cannabis products.

