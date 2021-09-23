Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $283.34 Million

Equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will announce $283.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $278.32 million and the highest is $287.00 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $259.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 330.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,377,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,301. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $22.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.