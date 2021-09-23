Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,570,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after buying an additional 148,167 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 505,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 52,841 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after buying an additional 411,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27,603 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.49. 13,032,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,190,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

