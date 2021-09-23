Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kingstone Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

KINS opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $70.46 million, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $8.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -533.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KINS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter worth $224,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 9.6% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 243,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

