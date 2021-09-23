Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Short Interest Update

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,419,000 after purchasing an additional 376,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,441,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,965,000 after acquiring an additional 126,001 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Kirby by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,297,000 after acquiring an additional 591,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kirby by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 163,179 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,846,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,277,000 after acquiring an additional 146,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.95. Kirby has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $559.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

