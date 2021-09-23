Kishore Seendripu Sells 13,362 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $657,944.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $681,729.24.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $672,375.84.

On Monday, August 2nd, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $657,677.64.

On Monday, July 12th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $564,544.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $561,070.38.

On Friday, June 25th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $554,656.62.

MXL stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.43. The company had a trading volume of 562,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $205.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. Analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 101.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,708,000 after purchasing an additional 812,924 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear by 698.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after acquiring an additional 349,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,399,000 after acquiring an additional 345,907 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 262,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in MaxLinear by 21.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

