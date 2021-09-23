Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.86 Million

Analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will announce $68.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.90 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $65.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $276.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.92 million to $279.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $284.70 million, with estimates ranging from $279.85 million to $290.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRG. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:KRG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.19. 13,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 130.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $23.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.