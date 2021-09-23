Klaytn (KLAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.84 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Klaytn has a market cap of $2.84 billion and $96.37 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00070391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00113201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00166629 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,620.08 or 0.99617906 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.30 or 0.06979853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.80 or 0.00782865 BTC.

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,678,422,400 coins and its circulating supply is 2,506,829,241 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

