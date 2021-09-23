Klimatas Market Cap Reaches $7,602.18 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $7,602.18 and approximately $23.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

