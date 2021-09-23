Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,789,500 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the August 15th total of 1,474,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,895.0 days.
Shares of KBSTF opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Kobe Steel has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10.
