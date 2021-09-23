Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,789,500 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the August 15th total of 1,474,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,895.0 days.

Shares of KBSTF opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Kobe Steel has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10.

About Kobe Steel

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, production, and sale of iron and steel. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel, Welding, Aluminum and Copper, Machinery, Engineering, Construction Machinery, Power, and Other Businesses. The Iron and Steel Business segment includes steel wire rods and bars, steel sheets, steel billets, steel castings and forgings, titanium and titanium alloys, foundry pig iron, slag products, stainless steel tube, construction materials, and other specialty steel products.

