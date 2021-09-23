Komodo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.76 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002185 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $122.93 million and $13.76 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.19 or 0.00275647 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00126394 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.07 or 0.00173026 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000988 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,954,047 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

