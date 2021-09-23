Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.28% of Motorola Solutions worth $102,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.78. The stock had a trading volume of 970 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,711. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.81 and a 1-year high of $246.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

