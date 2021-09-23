Korea Investment CORP Decreases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 703,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,701 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $110,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Aptiv by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $5.61 on Thursday, hitting $150.78. The company had a trading volume of 18,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,525. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.90 and a 200-day moving average of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.