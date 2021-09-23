Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,821,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,032 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.13% of Boston Scientific worth $77,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 581,881 shares of company stock worth $25,722,709 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $45.06. 42,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,843,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

