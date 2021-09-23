Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,013 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.18% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $117,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $260.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

