Korea Investment CORP Sells 6,731 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $74,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 94.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $353.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $401.53. 1,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $311.69 and a 52-week high of $409.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $392.41 and its 200-day moving average is $368.43.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

