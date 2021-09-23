Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of KFY traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.60. The stock had a trading volume of 274,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,608. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.18. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $730,687.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,810 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Korn Ferry stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Korn Ferry worth $19,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

