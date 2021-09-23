Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Shares of KLIC stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $66.33. The stock had a trading volume of 47,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,174. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.80.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

