L & S Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of L & S Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $13.38 on Thursday, reaching $2,819.05. 28,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,584. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,756.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,457.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,846.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

