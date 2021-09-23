L & S Advisors Inc Grows Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $430,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 15.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 14.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in United Rentals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on URI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.64.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $12.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $358.62. 27,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.88 and its 200-day moving average is $326.41. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $159.01 and a one year high of $364.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

