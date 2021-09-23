L & S Advisors Inc Has $6.04 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 390,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

NYSE:CAT traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.42. The company had a trading volume of 141,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.73 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

