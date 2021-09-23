L & S Advisors Inc Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,006 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Target by 619.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,121 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,574,000 after purchasing an additional 727,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 988,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $195,707,000 after purchasing an additional 720,285 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.08. 56,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,664. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.51. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $150.10 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

