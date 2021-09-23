L & S Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $135.73. 80,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $137.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.43.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Argus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.