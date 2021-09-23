L & S Advisors Inc Sells 6,614 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $170,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,434 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone cut shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $504.94. 43,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,822. The business’s fifty day moving average is $487.18 and its 200 day moving average is $472.46. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.42 and a fifty-two week high of $510.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

