L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $222.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $235.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.87. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $6,379,305.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 211.0% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

