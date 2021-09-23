Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Now Covered by Analysts at Jonestrading

Stock analysts at Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 160.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LABP. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landos Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ LABP opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99. Landos Biopharma has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.26. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landos Biopharma will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LABP. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,688,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $38,328,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $7,068,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $6,558,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $4,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.