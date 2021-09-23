Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $160.03 on Thursday. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $120.92 and a twelve month high of $182.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Landstar System by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

