Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) in a report issued on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $26.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $28.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.60 million. Analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $31,621.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1,293.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,011 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

