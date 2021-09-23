Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LRMR. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $215.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Flynn purchased 685,710 shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $982,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 81,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 33,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

