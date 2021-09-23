Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s share price was up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.58. Approximately 24,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,017,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

LTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTCH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,967,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Latch during the second quarter worth approximately $58,083,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth about $5,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

