LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €159.30 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €159.30 ($187.41) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €142.03 ($167.09).

LEG stock opened at €126.10 ($148.35) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($115.88). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €132.38 and its 200-day moving average price is €122.86.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

