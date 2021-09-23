Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

FINMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

FINMY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.97. 1,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Leonardo has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $4.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

