Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires 109,642 Shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) by 1,096.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,642 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.23% of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMAC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $993,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,007,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,672,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 40,063.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 29,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,500,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMAC stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

