Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 35.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,486 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 1.1% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $340.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.08. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $211.38 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.05.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

