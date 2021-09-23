Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Increases Holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,814 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.39% of Covanta worth $9,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVA. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Covanta by 191.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after buying an additional 1,390,159 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,131,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,916,000 after purchasing an additional 545,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,481,000 after purchasing an additional 432,333 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at $4,682,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,296,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after acquiring an additional 330,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVA opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Covanta Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.00 million. Analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVA. UBS Group downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

