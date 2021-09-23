Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Increases Stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436,299 shares during the period. Aerie Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.2% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 2.86% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $21,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $563.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.