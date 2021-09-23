Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases 23,468 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,260 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,157,115 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,064 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,474,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,336 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 9,380,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,750 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,107,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 385,313 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth $2,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NG opened at $6.80 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 85.40 and a current ratio of 85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -61.82 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.10.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $203,471.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,498 shares in the company, valued at $514,968.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

