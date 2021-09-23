Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Raises Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Brunswick comprises approximately 4.2% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $41,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $28,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 7.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Brunswick by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 135.1% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

NYSE BC opened at $96.71 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.47.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.