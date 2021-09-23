Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LI. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,829,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,172 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 766.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,321 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its holdings in Li Auto by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 117.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,344,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,604,000 after buying an additional 1,804,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LI. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.65.

Shares of LI stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

