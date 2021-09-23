Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 5,165.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 102.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 92,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 46,694 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 2.1% during the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,201,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,646,000 after acquiring an additional 24,355 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth $420,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 6.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $673,000. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

LILA opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.37 and a beta of 1.44. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $14.79.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.